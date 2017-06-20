It's so hot in Phoenix, Arizona that ...

It's so hot in Phoenix, Arizona that planes can't fly

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 13 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 14 hr Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Jun 16 Lissette 7
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 20 at 9:32AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC