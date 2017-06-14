Renowned auctioneer Rowlan Hill has found Nazi relics and run auctions for Larry Fitzgerald's charity under his Phoenix-based Blue Leaf Auctions. 'It's all about the hunt': Phoenix auction house digs up treasures Renowned auctioneer Rowlan Hill has found Nazi relics and run auctions for Larry Fitzgerald's charity under his Phoenix-based Blue Leaf Auctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.