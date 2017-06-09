'Inhumane' Phoenix-area farm? Employees: 'What we want is to work'
Workers at an Arizona farm under investigation for visa-program abuse feel a mix of gratitude, necessity and resignation for the work in the fields. 'Inhumane' Phoenix-area farm? Employees: 'What we want is to work' Workers at an Arizona farm under investigation for visa-program abuse feel a mix of gratitude, necessity and resignation for the work in the fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|original and novelty documents to travel
|6 hr
|denisberry
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Curious
|64
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jake
|3
|Sprint Store Baseline Road
|Wed
|Tony930
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC