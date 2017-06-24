In-N-Out Burger, 5 other restaurants look to open in Surprise In-N-Out Burger is seeking permit approval in Surprise - a restaurant residents have spent years clamoring for. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tFSxdF A handful of permit approvals are all that's keeping Surprise residents from their most-requested restaurant: In-N-Out Burger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.