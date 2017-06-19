Heat Wave Shatters Records in California & Grounds Flights in Phoenix
The study, published Monday in the journal "Nature Climate Change," comes as airlines canceled more than 50 flights out of Phoenix, Arizona, because the scorching 118-degree heat made it impossible for the planes to take off. It's expected to hit up to 120 degrees in Phoenix today.
