Heat wave boosts burns in Phoenix as pavement, cars scald
One person uses the CityScape splash pad to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees , which is has only hit three times in recorded history in Phoenix, the last time 22 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|chuckles
|1,164
|heat
|Wed
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Jun 19
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC