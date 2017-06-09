Heat has already killed 2 people in 2...

Heat has already killed 2 people in 2017 and is suspected in 12 other deaths in Maricopa County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Heat has already killed 2 people in 2017 and is suspected in 12 other deaths in Maricopa County Maricopa County's Department of Public Health has confirmed two heat-associated deaths already in 2017. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sITP7a The Salvation Army has set up heat-relief stations around the Valley, providing water and sometimes sunscreen for people out and about in the high temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) 16 hr Curious 64
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) Thu Jake 3
Sprint Store Baseline Road Wed Tony930 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC