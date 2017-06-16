Heat-associated death count doubles from 2 to 4 in the past week in metro Phoenix
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|3 hr
|Chimmy
|6
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|15 hr
|A Proud Son
|1
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|Thu
|Utican
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Lissette
|234
|Marion ky and Surrounding
|Jun 14
|NotMySon
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 13
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
