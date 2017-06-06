Greater Phoenix Chamber names 6 to Va...

Greater Phoenix Chamber names 6 to Valley Young Professionals (VYP) board

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Today

The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce appointed six new members to its Valley Young Professionals Board of Directors. VYP is a Chamber program for Valley-area professionals ages 25-39 aimed at creating the next generation of Phoenix leaders by informing and educating its members on important issues facing the local community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Mon AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Mon AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC