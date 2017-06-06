Greater Phoenix Chamber names 6 to Valley Young Professionals (VYP) board
The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce appointed six new members to its Valley Young Professionals Board of Directors. VYP is a Chamber program for Valley-area professionals ages 25-39 aimed at creating the next generation of Phoenix leaders by informing and educating its members on important issues facing the local community.
