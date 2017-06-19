Greater Phoenix Chamber announces end...

Greater Phoenix Chamber announces endorsements for 2017 Phoenix City Council election

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Today

GPCC PAC has supported candidates in local and state races for more than three decades who distinguish themselves as knowledgeable and supportive of issues affecting the success of Greater Phoenix-area businesses. Endorsement by the GPCC PAC Board requires a supermajority vote of its membership to ensure consensus candidates receive the Chamber's support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 4 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 5 hr Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Jun 16 Lissette 7
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 19 at 9:54AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC