Fun Times at the Get Lei'd Pool Party
Not to be taken literally, the Get Lei'd pool party at the Lustre Rooftop bar in downtown Phoenix was the place to be on Saturday. While others waited in line under the blistering sun to get into the neighboring baseball game, these pool-goers stayed cool in the shade-covered pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|20 hr
|Nick meds
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Sat
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Ryan J Malone
|Sat
|Ohio
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|Fri
|Rider
|1
|heat
|Jun 21
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Jun 20
|OlllllO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC