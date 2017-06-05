Forecast: Excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix through mid-week
Forecast: Excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix through mid-week Temperatures are projected to hit a high of 109 degrees throughout the week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2subm2U Temperatures in Phoenix reached a high of 107 degrees after 5 p.m. on Sunday and could reach 109 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who lie in court
|9 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC