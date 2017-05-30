FD: Body found in west Phoenix canal
Fire crews responded to the area of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a man in the water. Phoenix, Tolleson and Avondale fire departments responded to the scene and discovered the body, a Phoenix police spokesperson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who lie in court
|5 min
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|6 min
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC