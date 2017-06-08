FBI: Serial bank robber in Phoenix area sentenced to more than 18 years
Officials said David Palacios, known as the "TC Bandit," robbed more than a dozen banks and grocery stores around the Valley in 2015 and 2016. FBI: Serial bank robber in Phoenix area sentenced to more than 18 years Officials said David Palacios, known as the "TC Bandit," robbed more than a dozen banks and grocery stores around the Valley in 2015 and 2016.
