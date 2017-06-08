FBI: Serial bank robber in Phoenix ar...

FBI: Serial bank robber in Phoenix area sentenced to more than 18 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Officials said David Palacios, known as the "TC Bandit," robbed more than a dozen banks and grocery stores around the Valley in 2015 and 2016. FBI: Serial bank robber in Phoenix area sentenced to more than 18 years Officials said David Palacios, known as the "TC Bandit," robbed more than a dozen banks and grocery stores around the Valley in 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
medication 12 hr anthonybrandon 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 22 hr chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC