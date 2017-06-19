Did Music Trump Sweatiness at the 2017 Vans Warped Tour in Phoenix?
This is a question I asked myself over and over again as I trudged around the Fear Farm Festival Grounds in west Phoenix for this year's Vans Warped Tour. While the mostly younger crowd seemed energetic and enthusiastic throughout the festival, it was clear that the heat was getting to people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan J Malone
|6 hr
|Ohio
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|9 hr
|Rider
|1
|heat
|Jun 21
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Jun 20
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Jun 19
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC