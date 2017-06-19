Did Music Trump Sweatiness at the 201...

Did Music Trump Sweatiness at the 2017 Vans Warped Tour in Phoenix?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

This is a question I asked myself over and over again as I trudged around the Fear Farm Festival Grounds in west Phoenix for this year's Vans Warped Tour. While the mostly younger crowd seemed energetic and enthusiastic throughout the festival, it was clear that the heat was getting to people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan J Malone 6 hr Ohio 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 9 hr HotnPhx 1,165
Jimmy Tabler 9 hr Rider 1
heat Jun 21 Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Jun 20 OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Jun 19 Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Jun 19 Pasquali 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC