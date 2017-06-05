Democrat Steve Farley expected to start Arizona governor bid
In this Tuesday, April 15, 2014 file photo, Arizona state Sen. Steve Farley, D-Tucson, speaks on the Senate floor at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Farley is expected to announce Monday, June 5, 2017 that he is formally entering the 2018 race to run against Republican Gov. Doug Ducey next year, at a scheduled Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson.
