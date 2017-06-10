Criminal Defense Attorney Craig Orent Elected a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation

Attorney Craig Orent nominated by peers to prestigious legal research organization limited to one percent of lawyers in the United States PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATE, June 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Craig Orent has been elected a member of the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation , an honorary organization of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the community and to the highest principles of the legal profession. Membership in the Fellows of the ABF is limited to one percent of the lawyers admitted to practice in the United States and to a limited number of lawyers in jurisdictions outside the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.