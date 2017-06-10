Criminal Defense Attorney Craig Orent...

Criminal Defense Attorney Craig Orent Elected a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Attorney Craig Orent nominated by peers to prestigious legal research organization limited to one percent of lawyers in the United States PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATE, June 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Craig Orent has been elected a member of the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation , an honorary organization of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the community and to the highest principles of the legal profession. Membership in the Fellows of the ABF is limited to one percent of the lawyers admitted to practice in the United States and to a limited number of lawyers in jurisdictions outside the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) 19 hr DINA 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Well Well 193,153
Armpit Airline Sun house of detention 3
News Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu... Sat BudleyDooright 2
Joe Bonamassa? Sat Uticant 1
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sat PrairieHippy 51
original and novelty documents to travel Jun 9 denisberry 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC