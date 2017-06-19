Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Ph...

Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix with 120 expected

The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years, forcing flights to be canceled, straining the power grid and making life miserable for workers toiling in temperatures that reached 120 degrees in some desert cities. Arizona is seeing some of the most dramatic temperatures Tuesday, but the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California, too.

