Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix as temps hit 119
Carolina Colon tosses a shark water toy airborne while cooling off at Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|10 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC