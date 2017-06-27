Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in West Phoenix
There are 1 comment on the Phoenix New Times story from 19 hrs ago, titled Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in West Phoenix.
The most formidable sandwich I've encountered so far this year is the cemita poblana at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in west Phoenix. It's a gargantuan sandwich, roughly the shape and size of a kid's catcher's mitt, layered with pounded-thin sheets of fried steak, slices of ham, and avocado, and topped with ribbons of Oaxacan cheese.
#1 15 hrs ago
Where is this place? West Phoenix is a big place.
