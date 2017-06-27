Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mol...

Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in West Phoenix

The most formidable sandwich I've encountered so far this year is the cemita poblana at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in west Phoenix.

The most formidable sandwich I've encountered so far this year is the cemita poblana at La Poblanita Mexican Grill in west Phoenix. It's a gargantuan sandwich, roughly the shape and size of a kid's catcher's mitt, layered with pounded-thin sheets of fried steak, slices of ham, and avocado, and topped with ribbons of Oaxacan cheese.

Roger

Phoenix, AZ

#1 15 hrs ago
Where is this place? West Phoenix is a big place.
