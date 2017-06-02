Catholic guide aims to boost scriptural literacy
He shares a name with that of the shortest Gospel writer, but Mark Hart has quite a bit to say about the entire collection of Scripture. As Life Teen's "Bible Geek" and executive vice president, he imparts bite-sized biblical wisdom any way he can: in person, podcasts, videos, social media and books among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Catholic Sun Phoenix.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Sinclair
|9
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Dre Dre
|3
|People who lie in court
|17 hr
|Scarlet
|2
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC