Car crashes through restaurant window, hitting man while he eats
Phoenix, Arizona, resident Blair Robertson was eating with a friend at Silk's Country Kitchen in Virgil, near Niagara-on-the-Lake, on May 30 when the incident happened. In the footage released by CCTV, Robertson can be seen sitting at a table by the window one second when the car smashes through the restaurant's window, pushing him in his chair into the middle of the restaurant's room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|4 hr
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|8 hr
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Fri
|A Proud Son
|1
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|Thu
|Utican
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Lissette
|234
|Marion ky and Surrounding
|Jun 14
|NotMySon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC