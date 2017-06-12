Car crashes through restaurant window, hitting man while he eats

Phoenix, Arizona, resident Blair Robertson was eating with a friend at Silk's Country Kitchen in Virgil, near Niagara-on-the-Lake, on May 30 when the incident happened. In the footage released by CCTV, Robertson can be seen sitting at a table by the window one second when the car smashes through the restaurant's window, pushing him in his chair into the middle of the restaurant's room.

