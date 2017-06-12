Car crashes through restaurant window...

Car crashes through restaurant window, hitting man while he eats

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Phoenix, Arizona, resident Blair Robertson was eating with a friend at Silk's Country Kitchen in Virgil, near Niagara-on-the-Lake, on May 30 when the incident happened. In the footage released by CCTV, Robertson can be seen sitting at a table by the window one second when the car smashes through the restaurant's window, pushing him in his chair into the middle of the restaurant's room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 4 hr Lissette 7
List PHX police that are bullies with a badge? 8 hr Citizen 1
Blessed Father's Celebration Fri A Proud Son 1
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! Thu Utican 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding Jun 14 NotMySon 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 16 at 9:44AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC