Breast cancer non-profit Susan G. Komen Arizona to shut its doors; October race canceled
The non-profit dedicated to breast cancer research and prevention said financial challenges and lower event participation prompted its decision. Breast cancer non-profit Susan G. Komen Arizona to shut its doors; October race canceled The non-profit dedicated to breast cancer research and prevention said financial challenges and lower event participation prompted its decision.
Start the conversation
Add your comments below
