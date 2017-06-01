Bloomin' Beerfest at Irish Cultural Center
On Saturday evening, June 10, the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library will pull out all the stops to commemorate Ulysses, the famous novel of Irish author, James Joyce, during its 11th Annual "Bloomin' Beerfest." "Bloomin" refers to the protagonist from Joyce's novel Ulysses, Leopold Bloom, and "Bloomsday" is celebrated annually worldwide.
