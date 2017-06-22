Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong b...

Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong backs out of ASU biomedical center in Phoenix

Arizona State University will no longer partner with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on a massive development deal in downtown Phoenix. ASU no longer is negotiating the development of about seven acres of city land with NantWorks, the company led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a university spokesman said in a statement.

