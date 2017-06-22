Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong backs out of ASU biomedical center in Phoenix
Arizona State University will no longer partner with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on a massive development deal in downtown Phoenix Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong backs out of ASU biomedical center in Phoenix Arizona State University will no longer partner with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong on a massive development deal in downtown Phoenix Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sVtjdY ASU no longer is negotiating the development of about seven acres of city land with NantWorks, the company led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a university spokesman said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|chuckles
|1,162
|heat
|23 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC