AZ Memo: Heat warning issued; Could new contract keep D-Backs; Trump wants quick review of 'travel ban' The National Weather Service on Sunday issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix through Wednesday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sw0UI0 Emily Crafton and Kimberly Ander hike down the summit trail on Piestewa Peak on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.