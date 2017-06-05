Arrest made, Phoenix mother still missing
Phoenix police say Mustafa's boyfriend, 37-year-old Robert Interval, has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Mustafa. Christine Mustafa was last seen by a coworker as she was leaving work on May 10. Mustafa's sister was the last person to hear from her, later that day.
