Arizona rally aims for truth from Trump
More than 200 people gathered at Paradise Valley Park for a Phoenix "March for Truth" rally - one of more than 100 happening around the U.S. Saturday. "I'm here because it's about time we had truth instead of Trump," said Jim Liddle, who attended the rally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|15 hr
|Sinclair
|9
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Dre Dre
|3
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Scarlet
|2
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC