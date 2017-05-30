Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Will Continue 'With Greater Purpose' Following London Attacks
Ariana Grande performs on stage during the "Dangerous Woman" Tour Opener at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Feb. 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Following the terror attacks in London that left a reported seven dead and 48 injured, Ariana Grande 's 'One Love Manchester' concert will still go on as planned.
