Another Wrong-Way Death in the PHX; Are We Really That Bad?

If you watched much of the bleeding and leading newscasts the last couple weeks, you'd think there couldn't possibly be anywhere with worse drivers, particularly the kind that tend to get drunk and plow into oncoming traffic. How anyone fails to tell the difference between an on-ramp and an off-ramp, marked by large, red "wrong way" signs, eludes most right-thinking people, but here we are once again talking about the scourge of wrong-way drivers in metro Phoenix.

