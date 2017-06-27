Annual Desert Redbirds trip to float to Phoenix

The trip is an event designed to bring Redbirds living in the Phoenix, Arizona area together for a day of fun and outdoor adventure while being treated to scenic views of Tonto National Forest. The trip is set to take place on July 15 with a shuttle bus ferrying people to the beginning of the river float will depart at 10:30 a.m., but attendees are encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. to gather together and to ensure that they make it through the line and onto the bus on time.

