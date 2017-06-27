Annual Desert Redbirds trip to float ...

Annual Desert Redbirds trip to float to Phoenix

The trip is an event designed to bring Redbirds living in the Phoenix, Arizona area together for a day of fun and outdoor adventure while being treated to scenic views of Tonto National Forest. The trip is set to take place on July 15 with a shuttle bus ferrying people to the beginning of the river float will depart at 10:30 a.m., but attendees are encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. to gather together and to ensure that they make it through the line and onto the bus on time.

