CNN's Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen, who perform at Comerica Theatre Friday, posted an Instagram video bantering about lunch and the heat. Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Butcher in downtown Phoenix, gripe about the heat CNN's Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen, who perform at Comerica Theatre Friday, posted an Instagram video bantering about lunch and the heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.