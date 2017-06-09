Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Butcher in downtown Phoenix, gripe about the heat
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen, who perform at Comerica Theatre Friday, posted an Instagram video bantering about lunch and the heat. Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Butcher in downtown Phoenix, gripe about the heat CNN's Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen, who perform at Comerica Theatre Friday, posted an Instagram video bantering about lunch and the heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|PrairieHippy
|51
|original and novelty documents to travel
|20 hr
|denisberry
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Curious
|64
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jake
|3
|Sprint Store Baseline Road
|Wed
|Tony930
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC