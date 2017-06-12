American B738 near Phoenix on Jun 16th 2017, pack failure
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration N948NN performing flight AA-1422 from Phoenix,AZ to San Jose,CA with 157 passengers and 5 crew, was climbing through FL250 out of Phoenix when the crew requested to return to FL250 due to a possible back issue, subsequently explaining they had a cabin temperature and pressurization problems, they were down to one pack only and were under altitude restriction therefore. The crew subsequently decided to return to Phoenix for a safe landing about 55 minutes after departure.
