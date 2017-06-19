American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to Phoenix Because This Place Is a Literal Hellscape
If you needed further proof that Phoenix is going to be an unlivable inferno this week, here you go: American Airlines just cancelled 20 flights in and out of Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday because it's just too damn hot. The good news: If you were planning on getting out of here and going to, say, Alaska, your travel plans probably won't be affected.
It gets hotter here every summer and lasts longer.
