There are 1 comment on the Phoenix New Times story from 8 hrs ago, titled American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to Phoenix Because This Place Is a Literal Hellscape. In it, Phoenix New Times reports that:

If you needed further proof that Phoenix is going to be an unlivable inferno this week, here you go: American Airlines just cancelled 20 flights in and out of Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday because it's just too damn hot. The good news: If you were planning on getting out of here and going to, say, Alaska, your travel plans probably won't be affected.

Pasquali

Since: Dec 09

1,413

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
It gets hotter here every summer and lasts longer.
