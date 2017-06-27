After months of waiting, mother of ma...

After months of waiting, mother of man killed by Phoenix police demands report on shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Francisco Valdez was shot and killed by Phoenix police on March 23. His mother has been asking for a police report the past three months to no avail. After months of waiting, mother of man killed by Phoenix police demands report on shooting Francisco Valdez was shot and killed by Phoenix police on March 23. His mother has been asking for a police report the past three months to no avail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) 21 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 25 Nick meds 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC