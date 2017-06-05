Abortionist DeShawn Taylor: On 'Fetal...

Abortionist DeShawn Taylor: On 'Fetal Death Certificates'...

Dr. DeShawn Taylor, M.D., the former director of Planned Parenthood Arizona , said it was "creepy" that people who fill out death certificates for aborted babies want names, such as "baby so-and-so," and added that "it's a mess" when an aborted baby "shows signs of life" because in Arizona the baby then has to be taken to a hospital. Further, when asked if there was a certain way to verify "signs of life" in an aborted baby, Dr. Taylor stressed that it was important "to pay attention to who's in the room" because the law says you cannot "do any maneuvers" after the abortion "to cause demise."

