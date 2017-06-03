A writer searched for a Planned Paren...

A writer searched for a Planned Parenthood clinic emblematic of all others. She found it in Phoenix.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The article in Allure magazine calls out Arizona's "ultraconservative" politics, numerous anti-abortion laws, and lack of comprehensive sex education. A writer searched for a Planned Parenthood clinic emblematic of all others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) 3 hr Sinclair 9
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) 4 hr Dre Dre 3
People who lie in court 14 hr Scarlet 2
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Fri Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC