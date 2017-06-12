A Newcomer's Guide to Surviving the P...

A Newcomer's Guide to Surviving the Phoenix Summer Heat Wave

As you may have noticed if you've checked the weather forecast recently, Phoenix is going to turn into a literal death trap next week. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Saturday through Wednesday, and is predicting that we could see all-time record highs in the range of 122 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

