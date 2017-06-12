A Hipster's Guide to Phoenix Frozen Treats
Excuse us, did you just scream for ice cream - or was that the sound of your bare legs hitting the car seat? You're in luck, because Phoenix does ice cream well. Head over to Roosevelt Row's Melt for classics as well as unusual flavors like Thai Tea, served in a Chinese takeout container and topped with a fortune cookie.
