A couple runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to...
A couple runs through section of South Mountain Park at sunrise to avoid the excessive heat, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Phoenix. A record heat wave is rolling into Arizona, Nevada and California that threatens to bring 120-degree temperatures to Phoenix by early next week.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Sat
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Fri
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Fri
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Jun 16
|A Proud Son
|1
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|Jun 15
|Utican
|1
