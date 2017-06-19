7 roads to avoid this weekend in Valley
Traveling around the Valley to visit friends or family this weekend? There are several road closures you need to be aware of. - Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed at 59th Avenue this weekend for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan J Malone
|3 hr
|Ohio
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|6 hr
|Rider
|1
|heat
|Jun 21
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Jun 20
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Jun 19
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC