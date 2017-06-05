5 Things to Eat and Drink This Week i...

5 Things to Eat and Drink This Week in Phoenix

Beckett's Table in Phoenix will kick off the summer season by inviting guests to enjoy rose from all over the world by the glass and bottle. Try the Summer Ros Flight, which costs $14 for three 2-ounce tastings of Arizona's own Dos Cabezas Pink and Callaghan Ros and Andrew Murray 'Esperanc Ros from Santa Ynez Valley, California.

