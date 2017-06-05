2,500 Mothers' and Newborns' Personal...

2,500 Mothers' and Newborns' Personal and Health Information Lost in the Mail

The Arizona Department of Health Services has notified 2,500 patients that their personal and health information has been lost in the mail. The affected patients were mothers and newborns enrolled in the newborn screening program operated by ADHS.

