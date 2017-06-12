120? Or higher? Phoenix will flirt wi...

120? Or higher? Phoenix will flirt with all-time heat records next week

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Brace yourselves! Summer is almost here and the temps are rising. An excessive heat warning was issued in Phoenix from Saturday through Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain and Anxiety Meds 2 hr Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 18 hr HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 19 hr Lissette 7
List PHX police that are bullies with a badge? 23 hr Citizen 1
Blessed Father's Celebration Fri A Proud Son 1
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! Jun 15 Utican 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Lissette 234
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 17 at 8:12AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC