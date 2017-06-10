1070 Approaches Opening at Herberger ...

1070 Approaches Opening at Herberger Theater

"1070", a new play by James Garcia, premieres at the Herberger Theater Center on June 23 with performances running through July 9th. Tickets are $15 - $25 and are on sale now at herbergertheater.org .

