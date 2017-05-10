WWE Raw and SmackDown Live Are Coming to Downtown Phoenix in July
Earlier this week, the company announced it's bringing its two main television programs, Raw and S mackDown Live , to the Valley in early July. According to the WWE, the shows will be broadcast from Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on back-to-back nights with Raw taking place on Monday, July 3, and SmackDown Live following on Tuesday, July 4. In other words, skyrockets in flight won't be the only colorful fireworks going off in downtown Phoenix during the Fourth of July holiday .
