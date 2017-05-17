Woman shot dead by police in Phoenix is identified
Woman shot dead by police in Phoenix is identified Jonie Block, 27, was wanted in connection with the murder of her love interest, police say. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qT06PV A murder suspect who was shot dead by police in Phoenix this week has been identified as 27-year-old Jonie Block.
