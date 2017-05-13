Wind spurs Phoenix brush fire
Wind spurs Phoenix brush fire Wind may have been the cause of a brush fire near West Rose Garden Lane and North 14th Avenue. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rdNqjA Wind is believed to be the main contender for starting a brush fire in Phoenix at 14th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|smor-ty
|233
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Bullied
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,153
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 11
|pacoisgod
|123
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|May 9
|Kanawha Reprobate
|95
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|May 8
|nice
|15
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Youming
|49
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC