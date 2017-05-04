Why you have to check out Phoenix's u...

Why you have to check out Phoenix's urban revival

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

With a transformed arts district at its heart and an array of stores and studios on every block, the city has found pride in its identity Metropolitan Phoenix, aptly nicknamed "the Valley of the Sun," has been experiencing an urban revival. The moniker was coined in the 1930s to boost the first wave of tourism and the name stuck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,149
Www.azfamily.com May 3 Gomer 1
Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 1 Musikologist 17
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 6
Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11) Apr 28 DeltaVetWife 19
In search of: Apr 26 Dannyboy 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Apr 26 elenasan37 48
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at May 05 at 1:32PM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC