Why you have to check out Phoenix's urban revival
With a transformed arts district at its heart and an array of stores and studios on every block, the city has found pride in its identity Metropolitan Phoenix, aptly nicknamed "the Valley of the Sun," has been experiencing an urban revival. The moniker was coined in the 1930s to boost the first wave of tourism and the name stuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,149
|Www.azfamily.com
|May 3
|Gomer
|1
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|17
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Apr 28
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|In search of:
|Apr 26
|Dannyboy
|1
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC