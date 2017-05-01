What '13 Reasons Why' gets wrong abou...

What '13 Reasons Why' gets wrong about suicide

The Netflix series, which tells the story of Hannah Baker, a teen who leaves behind a set of cassette tapes that explain the reasons why she committed suicide, has received nationwide attention for both its approach to a sensitive topic and its failure to really capture what happens to suicidal teens. Leading suicide expert Greg Hudnall said he'd advise against a second season because of how damaging the show can be for young people.

